The first localised Covid-19 figures since the HSE Cyber Attack have been released.

It shows the number of Covid-19 cases by county in Ireland from May 25th to June 7th.

It reveals in that 2 week time frame, Wexford recorded 175 new cases of Covid-19.

The county now stands 7th highest in case figure ranking in the country.

Wexford now has an incidence rate of 116.9 and a 5 day moving average of 13.

Last night 259 cases were recorded.

