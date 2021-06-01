First time property tax for some but rates waiver to continue

The first local property tax bills for people living in homes built since 2013 will land early next year.

The government has agreed to revalue properties to end the situation where homes built in the last eight years were exempt from the tax.

It means thousands of County Wexford family homes will face the tax bill for the first time.

Meanwhile local Minister of State James Browne TD has confirmed rate paying businesses in County Wexford will be exempt from commercial rates from July to September 2021 as the rates waiver has been extended by Government.

The waiver is intended to continue supporting eligible businesses

as they adjust to the reopening of the economy and recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Funding lost through the commercial rates waiver for Wexford County Council will continue to be provided by Government

