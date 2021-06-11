Former Enniscorthy Councillor Tom Moorehouse will be laid to rest today

Former Town Councillor for Enniscorthy Tom Moorehouse will be laid to rest today following his death earlier this week.

Tom served on Enniscorthy Town Council for twenty years before retiring in 2014 following years of dedication to his county and is well known charitable efforts.

Messages poured in across social media all week to pay tribute to Tom, including Wexford TD Paul Kehoe.

“Tom was a great Councillor who represented the people of Enniscorthy with the kindness many will have witnessed in person.

“He loved Enniscorthy and its people and everything he did was to help others.

“Many will recall his friendly face around St Aidan’s School and know of his loyal involvement in many groups and charities.

“His goodness was far reaching and behind all his actions was his very strong faith and devotion.

“At the end of the day Tom was a family man and Teresa, Fran, Mary, Tina and all Tom’s extended family are in my thoughts at this sad time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

