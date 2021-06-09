Former Fine Gael councillor Tom Moorehouse has died

Tributes are pouring in for former town Councillor Tom Moorehouse.

Mister Moorehouse passed away over the weekend.

He served on Enniscorthy town council for twenty years and retired in 2014 after the abolition of town councils.

Tom Moorehouse was known right throughout the County for his selfless charity work and his serving the people of Enniscorthy.

He is survived by his wife Teresa and three children Mary, Tina & Fran.

Councillor Jackser Owens says he has very fond memories of Tom as a work colleague and a friend.

While Padraig Byrne has also paid tribute to the former Enniscorthy Councillor calling him a ‘gentleman’.

Sad news today of the passing of former councillor Tom Moorehouse. I remember Tom fondly from when I first started covering meetings in #Enniscorthy. A gentleman. #RIP #Wexford pic.twitter.com/i2WWWksYJr — Pádraig Byrne (@byrne_padraig) June 8, 2021

A Private Family Funeral will be held on Friday for Tom.

