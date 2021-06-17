Former Wexford Wanderers prop McGrath joins Connacht

Wexford man Greg McGrath has joined Connacht.

The former Leinster prop will link up with fellow countyman Paul Boyle at the Sportsground.

The 24 year old made 3 appearances for the Blues last year and has now signed his first professional contract out West.

Greg started his career at Wexford Wanderers and has been capped at Under 20 level for Ireland.

He’s told the Connacht website. “Connacht have a great history of developing players and giving them an opportunity to impress, so I hope to make a positive impact there.”

