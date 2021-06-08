Four remote work spaces planned across Wexford

A number of remote working centers are to be established across Wexford in conjunction with Wexford County Council and MHO SPACE, My Home Space, which are based in Cork

The move follows the successful concept at M11 business park in Gorey which caters for up to 200 people.

The second state of the art working hub will be in Enniscorthy and will be operating in about twelve months time.

A My Home Space hub will then be established in Wexford town and New Ross will provide high speed and secure broadband along with all other facilities for a modern office.

Gerard Fitzgerald, Executive Chairman of MHO SPACE says they are working with local authorities around the Country to generate more working activity in towns and villages which will impact positively on the economy of rural Ireland

