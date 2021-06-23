Further reopening in doubt doubt due rising cases of the Delta variant

The Restaurants Association of Ireland says summer will be lost for thousands of business owners if indoor dining can’t reopen next month.

The further reopening of restrictions has been thrown into doubt because of rising cases of the Delta variant.

The Government’s being accused of mixed messaging on whether the reopening can go ahead or not.

Adrian Cummins from the Restaurants Association says it will be devastating for the hospitality sector if indoor dining can’t resume.

“This will have a huge detrimental effect for many many business, specifically in tourist areas, where they are dependent on the summer season.

“The summer can be lost for many many businesses.”

The Tanaiste says he can’t provide clarity on whether July’s reopening is going ahead because of the Delta variant.

Yesterday Ministers seemed cautious but positive that July’s reopening could still go ahead but the Taoiseach’s since admitted it could be delayed.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says he can’t provide any more clarity on what will happen.

“I’m sorry if it is confusing but that is the position.

“The position has always been that we give an indicative date for restrictions to be eased but that is never confirmed until the week before and can’t be until we know the epidemiology data at that point and we have the advice from NPHET.

“I appreciate how annoying and frustrating this is for people.”

Indoor service in bars and restaurants is due to resume from July 5th, along with increased wedding attendance numbers.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related