Future of Courtown woods and leisure complex secure with new ownership

50 new jobs are to be created in the Gorey Courtown area with the announcement that Courtown adventure and leisure centre has been taken over by Active Tribe.

Active Tribe are the founders of Eight Degrees Brewing, an award-winning craft brewery located in Mitchelstown, County Cork.

The future of the leisure complex and the surrounding woodlands have been secured following a liquidation process by leading corporate restructuring firm Baker Tilly, based in Enniscorthy.

The woodlands, which form part of the new Active Tribe Courtown facility, have a Strategic Environmental Zoning and will continue to be maintained as a vital community asset.

In a statement, Active Tribe says it is fully committed to facilitating the public right of way that is in place, reassuring the community that access to the Courtown Woods trails will be protected along with the ecological integrity of the woodland.

The new owners believe Courtown Woods are an essential community amenity and ecological habitat.

25 new jobs will be created immediately with another 25 over the next two years.

The swimming pool is to be upgraded and is due to reopen in August.

