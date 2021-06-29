GAA to release ticket details this morning for Croke Parks biggest crowd in 16 months

Croke Park will host its biggest crowd in 16 months on Saturday.

8,000 fans will attend the Leinster senior hurling semi-final double-header.

Dublin’s game with Galway has been moved from Portlaoise and has a 2pm throw-in, while Kilkenny and Wexford are underway at 4.30.

Up to now, only 200 spectators have been allowed to go to games in the Republic of Ireland.

Anthony Staines, a professor of health systems in DCU, says the risk of Covid-19 will be low in GAA headquarters on Saturday.

“It is a big jump but Croke Park is a very big venue with a lot of space in it.

“It’s outdoors, the risk of exposure when you’re watching the match is not that high.

“The hazardous part is when you are coming into and out of Croke Park.

“I am confident that the GAA will have worked this out and that they are not going to be large crowds at the exit waiting to go out.”

The GAA will release ticket details this morning for Croke Parks biggest crowd in sixteen months.

Chairman of Wexford GAA told South East Radio that the tickets won’t be going to public sale.

“We expect to get somewhere in the region of 1500 tickets.

“Unfortunately we won’t get an adequate amount for the interest we have in the county and they won’t be going on public sale.

“So our distribution will obviously be between first of all our players and our panel, our clubs.”

