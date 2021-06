Gardai are renewing their appeal for information on a teenage boy who has been missing since May 27th.

17-year-old Rory Carr was last seen in Drogheda in Co Louth, and Gardai say he’s known to spend time in Balbriggan in Dublin.

He’s described as 6 ft 2, of slim build with short black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and purple trainers with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related