Gardai appeal for witnesses after dead body discovered in Gorey

Gardai in Gorey are appealing for witnesses to an incident involving a deceased man in the town last night.

The body of a man in his twenties was discovered at around 4am in the Fort Road area off the Main Street.

The road has since reopened and officers are continuing their investigations.

They’re looking to speak to anyone who was in the Fort Road area between 1:30am and 3:30 am, particularly those with dashcam footage to come forward.

If you have any information you can contact Gorey Garda station on 053 943 0690.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related