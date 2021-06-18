Gardai appeal for witnesses following a serious hit and run in Tallaght

Gardai in Dublin are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run in Tallaght, in which a cyclist was seriously injured.

The woman in her 20s was struck by a black Volkswagen Passat on Wednesday morning.

It happened on the Cheeverstown Road at half past 8.

The car failed to remain at the scene and the cyclist was taken to hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.

Gardai are looking for anyone with information to contact them.

Meanwhile a woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Co Cavan.

Gardai are investigating the single vehicle collision in the townland of Monelty in Stradone, Co. Cavan at 10.15 this morning.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related