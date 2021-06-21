Gardaí insist outdoor drinking in temporary setting is against the law

The hospitality sector across Wexford is faced with potentially breaking the law when it comes to outdoor drinking.

It follows moves by the Gardaí insisting that drinking alcohol in temporary outdoor locations isn’t allowed if they don’t have a license.

The Government’s being urged to find a resolution.

The Gardaí have been put in an impossible situation regarding the law on outdoor drinking.

That’s according to Wexford Labour TD Brendan Howlin after it emerged that many on street drinking and dining facilities are not properly licensed and could have a visit from Gardaí to stop serving alcohol.

The law as it stands allows business to only sell food or drinks on a takeaway basis or for consumption off the premises.

Deputy Howlin says the law needs to be amended immediately.

The force says these businesses can only sell food or drinks on a takeaway basis or for consumption off the premises.

Restaurants Association Chief Executive Adrian Cummins says the Government needs to intervene.

“We want the government now to step in and to give an order so that outdoor hospitality can operate right across the country in a provision that allows businesses to provide alcohol to those who are having food or having a sociable drink in an outdoor area.

“This has to be fixed as soon as possible or else now what needs to fast forward is the reopening of indoor dining.”

