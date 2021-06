Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man in Wexford this afternoon

The man who was in his 70s has been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The Rescue R117 helicopter was involved in a search this afternoon while members of the coastguard were also called into action.

