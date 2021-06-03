Historic Wexford advertising poster up for sale in online auction

A rare piece of Wexford social history is going on sale at an auction in County Laois next week

An advertising poster for Philip Pierce and Co, from Wexford town will be one of 600 lots up for grabs at the Sheppard’s of Durrow online auction on the 10th of June.

Famous for their agricultural tool business, Pierces was one of the biggest employers in Wexford during the 1900s with over 1,000 workers based in the county.

It’s expected the poster will go for around €2,500.

Auctioneer Philip Sheppard described the famous piece to South East Radio.

“It’s a full colour poster of a farmer with a mowing bar that was manufactured by Pierce and Co which is drawn by two horses in the Vale of Avoca.

“What’s really interesting about this piece is that it also shows the extent of Pierce’s business.

“In the top left hand corner is their Paris business address.”

