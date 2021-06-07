Hospitality across Wexford opening for the first time this year

The hospitality industry right across Wexford is opening to the public today for the firs time this year.

Pubs will be catering for customers outside.

Gyms, leisure centers, theatres and cinemas are also reopening, while the numbers allowed at a wedding reception increases from 6 to 25.

Larry Colgan is manager at the Arc cinema in Wexford.

He says 50 people are allowed in the cinema with social distancing, preferably pre booked.

And he says staff and management will be adhering to strict guidelines to protect customers and staff alike.

Meanwhile Oilgate publican Willie Kavanagh says it’s a great day for himself and his family and staff.

He told South East Radio News, it’s like starting out in business all over again.

