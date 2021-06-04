Hundreds of testimonies not included in mother and baby homes report

The Commission of Investigation’s report into mother and baby homes has been described as a ‘pointless exercise’, after it emerged that the testimony of hundreds of people wasn’t included.

A County Home in Enniscorthy, which was established in the 1920’s, was one of a number of County Homes around the Country which was not included in the investigation

Commission member Mary Daly told a seminar in the UK earlier this week that some evidence was not considered when finalising the report as it did not meet a legal standard of evidence.

The Taoiseach has called on members of the Commission to come before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions about their work, something Ms Daly has previously refused to do.

Campaigner and Historian Catherine Corless says it was pointless doing the report if testimony was going to be omitted.

“We had hoped that the committee would come back to the Oireachtas and speak maybe with a selected group of survivors to tell us exactly what happened.

“And now we realise they knew all along that, the committee had never intended to use the survivors testimonies, at all.”

