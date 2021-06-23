Ireland’s four millionth vaccine expected to be administered next week

Ireland’s four millionth Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be administered next week.

The HSE says over 3.6 million jabs have been given out so far, with 1.3 million people fully vaccinated.

36-year-olds can register from today, and 39 vaccination centres are now open.

But Professor Cliona Ni Cheallaigh, an infectious diseases consultant in Dublin, says progress worldwide has been poor.

“If you look at the doses per capita or where developing, less wealthy countries are a majority of them have very limited amount of vaccines and haven’t even begun to get their healthcare vaccinated.

“It’s not fair and it also means that we are really leaving our back door open and creating problems for ourselves to deal with in the future.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related