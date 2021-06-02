Ireland’s most treasured species under serious threat from climate change

Some of Ireland’s most treasured species including puffins, bluebells and bumblebees are under serious threat from climate change.

That’s according to a new global report from the World Wildlife Fund.

It’s calling on world leaders to cut greenhouse gas emissions to limit the damage.

Jamie Mainds, is a Zookeeper and Education Supervisor at Chessington Zoo in England, he says the emperor penguin is another endangered species.

“As the sea ice is melting, it is reducing the space for emperor penguins to nest and to breed but it also means that their predators can encroach closer on them so there is less space for them to get away from them with that sea ice melting.”

