Judge imposes cash detention order at sitting of Gorey District Court

Revenue officers have been granted a three month cash detention order by Judge Kevin Staunton at a special sitting of Gorey District Court.

This followed the seizure of almost €181,000 in cash earlier at Rosslare Europort. The cash was discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish registered freight vehicle, intending to board a ferry to Bilbao, Spain. The search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and Detector Dog Gus, led to the discovery of the cash.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and was seized by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

A man in his twenties, originally from Poland, was arrested by An Garda Síochána and investigations are ongoing.

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related