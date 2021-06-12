Kids encouraged to explore the arts on Cruinniú na nÓg

Over 600 free arts events are available online today as part of Cruinniú na nÓg.

The national day, now in its fourth year, encourages children and teenagers to participate in creative activities.

Ireland is the first and only country in the world to offer such a day.

Eileen Morrissey, County Librarian in Wexford outlines some of the big events being held here today.

“We have an architecture scavenger hunt going on in Wexford and Enniscorthy, Jenny Roddy will be running an Exploring the Wind workshop with a bilingual element and there’s also an interactive Art trail in the Tara Hill area.

“People can find out more about these and all the events at cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie”

