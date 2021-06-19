Landowners still frustrated by delay to Oylegate Motorway

The delay around the new Oylegate to Rosslare Harbour motorway has frustrated the landowners who will be affected by it.

That’s the view of Wexford County Councillor Gary Laffan as a route has been chosen for the new bypass.

Option C which was proposed by the council is very similar to the route chosen 10 years ago.

There are concerns that the Wexford FC League of Ireland club may be affected as the route appears to go through one of their training pitches.

Speaking to South East Radio, Councillor Laffan says people have been locked in this situation for a decade.

“The reality of it is, a lot of the statutory planning regulations have changed since ten years ago.

“For (the council) to go back into the planning process again, they had to tick all the boxes again this time.

“Now that’s very very frustrating for landowners who have probably been locked for the last ten years and now are in the same situation.”

