New laws to ban landlords from charging large upfront payments to secure accommodation are being discussed at cabinet this morning.

The bill will also give students the option to pay for campus accommodation in monthly installments rather than lump sums.

The rent protection bill will also extend the emergency ban on evictions and rent increases for people experiencing Covid related difficulties.

