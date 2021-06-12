Lemur on the loose in Wicklow after early morning fire

A lemur is missing from an animal centre in Co Wicklow after a fire broke out early this morning.

Two lemurs were set free in order to save them, as the blaze began to spread to their enclosure at Copsewood Aviaries in Kilmacanogue.

One of the animals has been captured, while the other, a 7 year old male is still missing.

The owner of the aviaries say the lemur is tame and believes he may not have gone too far.

The business, which supplies animals to film productions, has been busy working on Disney’s Disenchanted movie, currently being filmed in Enniskerry.

