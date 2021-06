50 complaints of alleged Garda corruption have been made to the Garda watchdog since 2017.

The Irish Independent reports that accounts for less than 1% of all complaints in the past four years.

It comes as a new unit set up to investigate internal corruption within the force launched its policies.

Of the 8,000 complaints made, most concerned allegations of discourtesy, neglect of duty and abuse of authority.

