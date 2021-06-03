Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme under criticism

The Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme has come under heavy criticism.

MEBAS is a funding allocation of €14 million euro to support those who work in the live entertainment sector.

Tony Ward is the lead singer of the Wexford based Wedding band Blue-Moose and has been out of work for the last 15 months.

Speaking with Alan Corcoran on morning mix, he explained the difference between the supports for various industries and says whats been offered to those in his line of work is an insult.

