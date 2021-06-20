Lockdown clear out leads to bumper e-waste collection in Wexford in 2020

Almost 2,000 tons of electrical waste was collected in County Wexford last year.

WEEE Ireland, the waste management service says a surge in spring cleaning during the lockdown helped boost the numbers to 1,879 tons collected in 2020.

Despite Covid and travel restrictions, 12.5kg of e-waste was recycled per person in the county last year – exceeding both the 2019 collection rate of 11.2kg, and the 2020 national average of 10.9kg per person.

The annual report from WEEE Ireland found that nationally, 46 million used AA portable batteries were also prevented from ending up in landfill and 200,000 TVs and monitors were recovered.

