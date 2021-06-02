LPT will stay locally as valuations set to take place this November

Money raised from the changed local property tax will stay locally and not be distributed to other counties, according to the Finance Minister.

New bands for the tax have been announced with fresh valuations to take place in November for the first time in eight years.

But the Minister has insisted no local authority will see a drop in funding as a result, with the difference picked up by the exchequer.

Pascal Donohoe says local amenities will benefit from the raising of this tax.

“We want to move to a situation where taxes that are raised within a particular local authority, are kept within that local authority.

“But we will also make changes to ensure that no local authorities are worse off as a result of that change happening.”

Wexford TD James Browne told South East Radio around 60% of people will see no change later this year.

