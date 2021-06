370,000 Covid vaccines are being delivered here today.

The Chair of the High Level Task Force on Covid 19 vaccination says it represents the peak of deliveries in Ireland’s vaccination programme.

317,000 Pfizer, along with 38,000 moderna and 14,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines make up the delivery.

Brian McCraith says that between this week and next the three largest deliveries of the programme will arrive.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related