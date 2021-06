A man involved in a workplace accident in Enniscorthy yesterday has passed away from his injuries.

He has been named as 48 year old as Paul Martin, a married man with children from Cromogue Bunclody

The tragic accident happened at the Showgrounds in Enniscorthy.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene just after one O Clock yesterday afternoon.

The Health and Safety Authority have been notified of the incident and an investigation has been launched.

