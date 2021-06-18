Marine minister invited to explain EU crackdown to Wexford fishermen

Wexford TD Verona Murphy has called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine – Charlie McConalogue – to meet with members of the fishing industry in Wexford.

Speaking in the Dail – she said Ireland needs to come up with a solution – whether or not its within the EU guidelines.

It comes as issues continue following the EU’s crack down on Ireland’s fishing controls.

She says the regulations in place now diminish what they do.

“Meet with the fishermen in Wexford to explain what’s going on because maybe when they hear it from you in person, it won’t be as complex and we may be able to come to some agreement.

“Face to face is what I’m asking for. Come to Wexford, it’s a large fishing community similar to your own.”

