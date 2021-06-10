Massive multi million euro tourist attraction planned for New Ross

Plans for a six million euro tourist attraction for New Ross generating 150,000 visitors was presented to Councillors yesterday.

Wexford County Council is behind the six million euro project which will see a re-development of the old bank and Harbour Shopping centre on the quay.

The digital interactive experience will be based on the Norman invasion and will encorporate the Dunbrody Famine Ship as well as the Ross tapestry.

New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan says if the idea becomes a reality, it will have a huge positive impact on the New Ross and County Wexford.

