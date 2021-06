McCauley’s Pharmacy in Redmond Square, Wexford and Court Street Enniscorthy will begin the roll-out of vaccinations for Covid-19 to People over 50 from today.

More than 1,000 pharmacies across the country are joining the vaccination programme.

They’ll initially only administer the one-shot Johnson and Johnson, however the Pfizer jab will be made available in the coming weeks.

It comes as people in the 30’s are expected to be able to register for a vaccine this week.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related