Meat processors have attended a meeting of the Beef Taskforce.

The Agriculture Minister says a third report on prices along the supply chain will be published later this week.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says he’s encouraged to see the direct engagement between the meat processors the the Beef Taskforce.

He says strong constructive engagement across the supply chain is necessary, after the 10th meeting of the Taskforce was held yesterday.

It started with a presentation by Bord Bia on the current market situation and outlook, and an overview by the Department on the current status of various EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

Meat processors joined the meeting, to discuss the market situation, future challenges and opportunities, and to respond to specific issues raised by Taskforce members.

Progress on the implementation of actions under the Beef Sector Agreement of September 2019 were also discussed.

Minister McConalogue says the third report on the price composition along the supply chain will be published on gov.ie later this week.

