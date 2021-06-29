Mini-heatwave on the way – temperatures to reach mid 20s

A mini-heatwave is on the way, with temperatures expected to reach the mid 20s over the next few days.

Sunny spells and temperatures of 24 degrees are on the cards for tomorrow and Thursday.

It will be short lived though, with Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather saying rain will dampen our spirits at the weekend.

“It does look like some rain is going to push up from the southeast on Friday into Saturday.

“Some heavy showers will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

“Temperatures will drop back to 18 or 19 degrees and then also a risk of some heavy showers.

“Still quite warm but unfortunately those showers at the weekend is going to make tricky to organise outdoor events.”

