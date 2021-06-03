10 years since €20 million funding announced for new A&E in Wexford

On this day 10 years ago then Wexford Labour Minister Brendan Howlin announced funding of €20 million to construct a new A&E and maternity unit at Wexford General Hospital.

The announcement came during severe austerity following from the financial crash and amid concerns that the hospital could loose it’s Emergency department completely.

In just a few weeks time Wexford General Hospital will see further expansion to the Emergency department.

Deputy Howlin has been reminiscing on this day ten years ago.

He paid tribute to the people of Wexford for their part in protecting our hospital.

Deputy Howlin also paid tribute to South East Radio and in particular, the hard working and professional staff at Wexford General Hospital for the top class medical care to the people of Wexford and beyond.

