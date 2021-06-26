Movement on living wage still a work in progress – Varadkar

The Tanaiste says the government’s commitment for a living wage is still a work in progress.

The programme for Government last year included a promise to progress from a minimum wage to a living wage over the lifetime of the government.

Campaigners calculate that a living wage would come to around €12.30 from the current minimum of €10.20.

When asked by Karl Fitzpatrick on South East Radio’s Business Matters, Leo Varadkar declined to give a figure that his government would aim for before they leave office.

The Fine Gael leader says there’s still some way to go on the issue.

“The public consultation on that is still ongoing and we haven’t fully decided on what model we’re going to use in Ireland.

“It would probably have to be phased in and we would have to calculate whether it’s linked to a percentage of average wages or link it to the minimum essential standard of living.

“So this is only a work in progress at the moment.”

