New beach shuttle services begin in County Wexford this weekend

A new shuttle service to Curracloe is to begin operation today.

The pilot scheme will see buses transferring beach goers from Wexford town to Curracloe at the weekends.

It’s one of a number of projects by Wexford County Council to make the most of staycationing this summer.

3 extra overflow carparks are open at Cahore and Morriscastle while a similar shuttle service will service Morriscastle and Kilmuckridge.

Councillor John Hegarty gave South East Radio the details about the Curracloe bus.

“The Wexford town bus will be leaving Iceland every Saturday and Sunday in good weather on the hour from 11am until 3pm.

“The shuttle service from Curracloe village will be going on from 11am to 6pm.

“We’re hoping that it’ll be a really well used service and something that can continue into the future.”

