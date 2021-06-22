New bill to allow teenagers more say in their mental health

A new bill is being put to government this afternoon.

The Mental Health (Capacity to Consent) Bill 2021, if passed, would allow 16 and 17 year old’s the right to consent to their mental health treatment.

Wexford Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen and fellow TD Mark Ward are introducing the bill this afternoon.

Speaking to South East Radio he explained that the situation for those in that age group was particularly bad in County Wexford and that those aged 16 and 17 should be able consent or refuse to treatment of their mental health.

“In other countries you can join the army, get married, yo ucan do various things at 16.

“I think things have very much changed now.

“Teenagers now. they are very articulated and very aware when it comes to their own lives.

“They are well capable of making decisions for themselves and this should be one of the decisions they should be able to make.

“It gives people more rights and what is wrong with giving people more rights.”

