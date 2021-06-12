New Bishop Ger Nash promises to be hands on in Ferns diocese

The new Bishop of Ferns says he wants to encourage parishes in the South East to “keep Christian communities alive”.

Clare native Ger Nash will take over the role that was recently vacated by Bishop Denis Brennan after 15 years in charge.

Nash was ordained in 1991 and in 2016, he was appointed Director of Pastoral Development for the Diocese of Killaloe.

Speaking to South East Radio’s Simply Divine programme, the new Bishop says he’s going to take a hands on approach to his new job.

“In my old job, I went to a different parish every weekend talking about the work we were doing.

“I was saying the responsibility to keep Christian communities alive won’t come from a diocesan office.

“It’s parish communities themselves that keep it alive or it will perish and I want to encourage that.

“I loved going around to the different parishes and the different churches and I’m looking forward to doing that right up and down the diocese here.”

