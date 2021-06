The head of Bus Eireann expects passenger numbers to increase as restrictions are eased in the coming months.

30 new expressway coaches are coming on stream as part of a new multi-million euro investment.

A new online booking system and contactless payments are being introduced as well.

Bus Eireann CEO Stephen Kent says if the reopening plan goes to plan then more people will be using their services

