New chairperson elected on Wexford County Council

Wexford County Council has a new chairperson
Fianna Fail Councillor Barbara Ann Murphy from Bunclody was elected this afternoon
She replaces Councillor Ger Carthy who has served in the position for the past year
The leas cathoirleach elected is Independent Councillor Anthony Connick from New Ross
Two Fine Gael candidates stood for the positions Anthony Donohoe for the chair and Frank Staples for the vice chair but both were defeated.
Earlier Fianna Fails Gary Laffan was elected Mayor of Wexford for the coming year while Fine Gael’s Cathal Byrne was elected chairman of Enniscorthy Municipal District Council