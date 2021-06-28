New chairperson elected on Wexford County Council

Wexford County Council has a new chairperson

Fianna Fail Councillor Barbara Ann Murphy from Bunclody was elected this afternoon

She replaces Councillor Ger Carthy who has served in the position for the past year

The leas cathoirleach elected is Independent Councillor Anthony Connick from New Ross

Two Fine Gael candidates stood for the positions Anthony Donohoe for the chair and Frank Staples for the vice chair but both were defeated.

Earlier Fianna Fails Gary Laffan was elected Mayor of Wexford for the coming year while Fine Gael’s Cathal Byrne was elected chairman of Enniscorthy Municipal District Council

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related