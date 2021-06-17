New drug manufacturing facility in Waterford to employ 90 people

Up to 50 jobs will be created with the setting up of a drug manufacturing facility in Waterford.

Biotech company Horizon Therapeutics is taking over the EirGen Pharma premises on the Old Kilmeaden Road in Waterford City.

40 of EirGen’s employees are transferring to Horizon as part of the process and are among the 90 people to be employed at the new facility.

The move has been welcomed by the IDA CEO Martin Shanahan who says “Horizon will add to the growing pharmaceutical cluster in the South East, which to date includes MSD, Teva, and Sanofi.”

