New Bishop of Ferns rows back on women priests comments

The new Bishop of Ferns has clarified comments around the ordination of women priests in the Catholic Church.

Bishop Ger Nash, who recently replaced Bishop Denis Brennan in the Diocese of Ferns has rowed back on a statement to a local newspaper which seemed to support the idea of female priests.

In an interview with his local paper, the Clare Champion, when asked his view on women priests, Bishop Nash responded “I think the idea of ministry and governance of the church being entirely male is completely wrong.”

However, in a post from the Irish Catholic today, the Clare man rowed back on those comments by stating that while he would be happy to see more women involved, “Ordination is a separate issue which is not in our Church and I fully accept that.”

