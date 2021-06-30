New outdoor gym will promote physical and mental health in Enniscorthy

Yesterday marked the launch of the Enniscorthy Activity Gardens at St. Johns Hospital on Munster Hill.

HSE Health and Well Being along with Wexford County Council have come together to develop an outdoor gym.

The aim is to offer a place for people in the county to get moving and promote positive physical and mental health.

HSE’s Clinical lead Denise Rogers says it’s perfect.

“It’s really important that we get outside and get up, get dressed, get moving and this gives people a place to come.

“It’s also the start of a really exciting development because from this we hope to develop it even further.

“Everyone has come together to really develop something that has great potential for the area and for Enniscorthy.”

