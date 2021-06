A new vaccination centre has opened in Killinierin, North Wexford this morning.

The Centre will alleviate the pressure on the one in Enniscorthy and also help to eliminate having to travel to Greystones and Carlow in some cases.

New Leas Cathoirleach of Gorey Kilmuckridge district Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin says it will be good for Killinierin and hopefully bring some business to the area.

