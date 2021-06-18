Newbawn community launch fundraiser to replace defibrillator

The community in Newbawn is asking the public to come together as they try to replace a broken defibrillator.

A life saving device was damaged in an apparent act of vandalism recently leaving the local sports ground without a key piece of their safety equipment.

There’s been a renewed focus in having defibrillators close to hand following the collapse of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen during the Euros.

A Split the Pot competition is being run by the local community in an effort to fundraise for a new machine.

Graham Bradley is a member of the sporting committee in Newbawn and says it’s a hard time to ask people for money.

“Over the last year and a half, fundraising hasn’t been a thing you can do easily but we have to come up with ways to replace it.

“It is needed because we have a walking track, a GAA field, a soccer pitch and now that it’s needed so badly, it’s not there.

“That’s how we’ve come to the idea of the Split the Pot so we can replace the defibrillator.”

