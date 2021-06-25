No disruption promised as Enniscorthy vaccination centre to change

Another vaccination centre will be opened in Enniscorthy.

The new centre at the Community Workshop will take over appointments currently being held in the Riverside Park Hotel, which is due to end as a host of the vaccination service at the end of July.

It comes as the vaccination centre in Kilanerin opened this week giving the rollout a two pronged approach in Wexford.

The Enniscorthy centre has been welcomed by local minister James Browne who says there will be no disruption to service during the handover to the Workshop.

