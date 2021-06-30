No plans to shut Community Workshop as vaccine centre to open in July

Officials at the Community Workshop in Enniscorthy have rubbished rumours that suggest the hub will shut down shortly.

The site will be turned into a vaccination centre following the transfer of services from the Riverside Park Hotel on the 20th of July.

The jabs will be given in the gym area next month and there were fears that this could lead to a complete closure of the facility.

This has been denied by those in charge.

Local councillor Jackser Owens says it’s a major positive to see the workshop remaining in place doing vital work.

“There’s no talk of the place closing down when I was speaking to the manager Trevor (Jacob) today.

“He said to me that it’s not going to happen and they’re going to continue working with the vaccine centre opening on the 20th of July.”

