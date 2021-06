Further investigations could take place into the death of teenager Nóra Quoirin in Malaysia.

It’s after an inquest verdict of ‘misadventure’ was overturned and an ‘open’ verdict recorded.

The 15 year old went missing near a holiday resort in Malaysia in August 2019.

Her parents believe someone else was involved, and were ‘utterly disappointed’ by the coroner’s verdict earlier this year.

However a Malaysian judge today overturned the original decision.

